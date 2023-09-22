Crash Involving Semi, Pickup Truck On Will Rogers Turnpike Investigated By OHP

Two vehicles crashed in the eastbound lanes of the Will Rogers Turnpike around 5 o'clock on Thursday evening, The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. The crash involved a semi truck and a pickup truck.

By: News On 6

-

We are still waiting on new details following a serious crash that closed the eastbound lanes of the Will Rogers Turnpike near Adair.

Two vehicles crashed in the eastbound lanes of the Will Rogers Turnpike around 5 o'clock on Thursday evening, The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

The crash involved a semi truck and a pickup truck. A medical helicopter was at the scene but it's not clear if anyone was transported.

OHP has not released any information yet on what happened or if anyone was hurt.

In a video posted to social media, you can see a long line of drivers stranded on the turnpike as OHP closed all of the eastbound lanes.

People had to wait there for quite some time, not knowing when the lanes would open back up.

The good news for drivers Friday morning is that the lanes are back open and if you're taking the turnpike toward Joplin, you can get through.

We are working on trying to get an update from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol about injuries or the cause of this crash.

This is a developing story, refresh the page for updates.