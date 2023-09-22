Welcome back to the Cooking Corner We're happy to welcome back Natalie Mikles with the Made in Oklahoma coalition doing some Cowboy Baked Beans.

By: News On 6

Description:

These baked beans are the best of both worlds - sweet and savory. And the recipe feeds a crowd, making it great for a party.

Ingredients:

½ pound Bar-S Bacon

½ small white onion, finely diced

½ small green bell pepper, finely diced

½ pound Greer’s Ranch House Sausage

½ pound ground beef

4 (15-ounce) cans pork and beans

½ bottle Head Country Hot and Spicy Bar-B-Q Sauce

¼ cup brown sugar

¼ cup granulated sugar

½ tablespoon Griffin’s Mustard

½ tablespoons Daddy Hinkle’s seasoning

Directions:

1. Cook bacon. Crumble and set aside.

2. Saute the onions, peppers, sausage, and ground beef until evenly browned. Drain the fat from the meat.

3. Using a large casserole dish, pour in the pork-in beans, barbecue sauce, white and brown sugar, mustard and seasoning. Add cooked sausage mixture. Gently fold and incorporate the ingredients.

4. Bake in a preheated 350-degree oven, uncovered, for 40 minutes.