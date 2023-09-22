Friday, September 22nd 2023, 12:34 pm
Welcome back to the Cooking Corner We're happy to welcome back Natalie Mikles with the Made in Oklahoma coalition doing some Cowboy Baked Beans.
These baked beans are the best of both worlds - sweet and savory. And the recipe feeds a crowd, making it great for a party.
½ pound Bar-S Bacon
½ small white onion, finely diced
½ small green bell pepper, finely diced
½ pound Greer’s Ranch House Sausage
½ pound ground beef
4 (15-ounce) cans pork and beans
½ bottle Head Country Hot and Spicy Bar-B-Q Sauce
¼ cup brown sugar
¼ cup granulated sugar
½ tablespoon Griffin’s Mustard
½ tablespoons Daddy Hinkle’s seasoning
1. Cook bacon. Crumble and set aside.
2. Saute the onions, peppers, sausage, and ground beef until evenly browned. Drain the fat from the meat.
3. Using a large casserole dish, pour in the pork-in beans, barbecue sauce, white and brown sugar, mustard and seasoning. Add cooked sausage mixture. Gently fold and incorporate the ingredients.
4. Bake in a preheated 350-degree oven, uncovered, for 40 minutes.
