Sober Speakeasy: Tulsa's Pop-Up Lounge For Non-Drinkers Hits The Town

-

A pop-up lounge is happening in Tulsa Friday night called Sober Speakeasy.

The organizer says it's a way for people who don't want to drink to still have a night on the town.

"The same energy as a bar, but no alcohol," said Jeff Thompson with Straight Edge Lounge.

Jeff Thompson started Straight Edge Lounge and is having his first sober speakeasy tonight at Foolish Things Coffee Company in downtown Tulsa.

"I'm also 21 years sober myself, so for me, it was about finding a place that represented me and my peers but also wasn't preachy, so finding that balance," he said.

The pop-up lounge will also have yoga, live music, and live painting.

Thompsons says he's seeing non-alcoholic beverages become more and more popular.

"The non-alcoholic category is growing by about 20 percent per year, so non-alcoholic beers, mocktails, there's new national companies entering that sphere every day," he said.

He says his goal is to eventually have his own place so the sober speakeasy can happen every night.

"We're not trying to say bars are bad. We're saying we want more options, a place where somebody who is newly sober isn't going to feel tempted, so somebody that is trying out sobriety, like hey, I want to try it out for a month or try not drinking during the week," he said.

The sober speakeasy will start at 6 and end around 10:30 at Foolish Things Coffee Company.

He says he's already planning the next event, Noise Town, on October 14th.