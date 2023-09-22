Updated COVID Vaccine Now Available In Tulsa Pharmacies

The Tulsa Health Department recommends the vaccine and says there are programs to provide it without out-of-pocket costs to almost everyone.

The updated COVID-19 vaccine is available now in Tulsa at several pharmacies, with almost immediate appointments available.

Ellen Niemitalo, RN, the Interim Associate Director of Preventative Health Services for Tulsa Health, said, “It's one thing that people can do to add one more layer of protection against the serious illness and hospitalizations caused by Covid.”

Pharmacies at several Wal-Mart, Walgreens, and CVS locations in Tulsa reported they had the updated vaccine Friday.

The Cherokee Nation reports they have not yet received the updated vaccine, and Tulsa Health is not yet scheduling vaccinations with the new formula.

The flu vaccine is more widely available now and is the model for a widely dispersed distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.