Bixby Dominated Norman North, 60-0

Bixby dominated, 60-0.

Friday, September 22nd 2023, 10:02 pm

By: News On 6


Defending champ Bixby hosted Norman North Friday night.

Early in the 1st, the Spartans were already up 8-0. Kordell Gouldsby took the pitch, had nowhere to go, reversed the field, and took it to the house 80 yards for the touchdown.

2nd quarter, Carson Kirby found Sam McCormick. He took it down the sidelines for the 50-yard touchdown pass.

Bixby dominated, 60-0.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 22nd, 2023

September 24th, 2023

September 24th, 2023

September 24th, 2023

Top Headlines

September 24th, 2023

September 24th, 2023

September 24th, 2023

September 24th, 2023