Bixby Dominated Norman North, 60-0

Defending champ Bixby hosted Norman North Friday night.

Early in the 1st, the Spartans were already up 8-0. Kordell Gouldsby took the pitch, had nowhere to go, reversed the field, and took it to the house 80 yards for the touchdown.

2nd quarter, Carson Kirby found Sam McCormick. He took it down the sidelines for the 50-yard touchdown pass.

Bixby dominated, 60-0.



