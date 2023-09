A 20-year-old man is dead following a deadly motorcycle crash near Glencoe in Payne County.

By: News On 6

Troopers say the man drove the motorcycle off the road for an unknown reason before striking a tree.

The man was transported to a Tulsa-area hospital where he later died.