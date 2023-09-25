Tulsa's Jewish Community Prepares For Start Of Yom Kippur

Tulsa's vibrant Jewish community of about 2,000 prepare for start of Judaism's Holiest Day, Yom Kippur.

Yom Kippur is considered one of the most important and sacred days of the year for Jewish people everywhere.

Rabbi Michael Weinstein is originally from Cincinnati, Ohio, but says the Jewish community in Tulsa drew him here. He says even with only about 2,000 Jews in Tulsa, the community is very vibrant.

“We actually have our thumbprint if you will, all across the Tulsa community, and that’s been an active involvement for over 100 years,” he said.

He says Yom Kippur, or the Day of Atonement, is the holiest day in the Jewish calendar and is a chance for Jews to reflect on shortcomings, seek forgiveness and make amends.

Over ten days — beginning with Rosh Hashanah , the Jewish New Year, and ending with Yom Kippur, Jews will enter into a time of internal focus.

“It is a culmination of weeks of self-reflection and really doing that important work that we do in bettering ourselves as individuals,” said Weinstein.

Also during the time of reflection, Jews will be fasting from sunup to sundown.

“So, we remove the external blessings in order to really place the focus on the internal work that we’re doing of our soul,” Weinstein said.

Jews will also consider what they need to do to ensure they are sealed into the book of life for another year.

Rabbi Weinstein says three actions that can help enable that are prayer, repentance and charity.

For their charity piece, Temple Israel is raising money for the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, with a goal of $54,000.

“The food that we don’t eat on that day, we encourage people to bring that amount of food in non-perishables,” said Weinstein.

And Weinstein says at the end of the holiday, which is Monday at nightfall, Temple Israel will be having a big feast with the congregation and community to end their fast.

“Really is an intentional holiday which helps us to understand the obligation that we have to serve the greater world.” Weinstein said.