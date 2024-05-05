15-Year-Old Dies After Crash In Barnsdall

A 15-year-old boy is dead after a crash in Osage County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Sunday, May 5th 2024, 9:50 am

By: News On 6


BARNSDALL, Okla. -

The crash happened near County Road 2409 and County Road 2383 in Barnsdall.

According to OHP, the 36-year-old driver was airlifted to St Francis Hospital in Tulsa and was admitted in serious condition.

A 21-year-old passenger was treated and released from the hospital.

A 16-year-old girl was also airlifted to St Francis and was admitted in critical condition.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has not released the name of the 15-year-old killed in the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
