ONEOK Officially Acquires Magellan Midstream Partners In $18 Billion Deal

ONEOK announced that it has now officially completed the acquisition of Magellan Midstream Partners, in a deal worth more than $18 billion.

Magellan will now no longer be publicly traded on the stock exchange, but ONEOK stock will.

ONEOK released a statement saying, "this is a significant day for Tulsa and the industry as we bring together the talented ONEOK and Magellan teams and look to the future as one company."