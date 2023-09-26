'It Was So Much Fun': Fort Gibson Salon Owner Styles At New York Fashion Week

Studio 918 is already known for its vibrant colors and beautiful transformation, but now this Fort Gibson salon owner is known for being a stylist at the biggest fashion event of the year.

A Fort Gibson salon owner is making a name for herself on the national stage after being invited to be a hairstylist at New York Fashion Week.

She said making people feel beautiful and confident is always her goal, and she's still amazed she got to take her talents to such a prestigious event.

“I really wanted to excel at that, get the undertones to get that pure pink or pure silver, whatever color you’re after," said Terri Shannon.

At Studio 918, the motto is Dream in Color.

“We’re going to go with beetle juice, purple, and bright green right here," she said.

Terri Shannon has owned Studio 918 for about 5 years and wanted to bring a high-end, color-forward salon to her neck of the woods.

Before this, she taught and traveled around the country and made a lot of connections along the way.

So when a former educator posted on social media about forming a team for New York Fashion Week, Terri jumped at the chance.

“A couple months later, she said, hey, you made the team," she said. "I’m gonna send you your contracts. And it was an amazing time.”

She said it was constant chaos getting models ready to walk the runway.

“Sometimes there are three or four people combing, brushing, pulling out pins, just craziness, but it was so much fun.”

Designers would ask for specific hairstyles, and despite hair texture or anything else, Terri was expected to make it look perfect.

“My heart bottomed out, like that’s my work right there, walking toward 15 photographers," Terri said.

After the long, thrilling days in the Big Apple, Terri said she’s happy to be home and ready to continue showing the world some of the best talent can come from small towns.

“The support here is ridiculous," she said. "I have the best clients in the world.”

Terri can’t say for sure what’s next but said a passport might be in store in the next couple of months.