Keeping Kids Active: Coach Turns To Pickleball At Woodall Elementary

Pickleball is a game for all ages. Jaylee Copeland and the rest of her second-grade class are proving that.

Pickleball is becoming more and more popular in the U.S., and now it’s taking over some playgrounds, including Woodall Elementary in Tahlequah.

Teachers say it's a fun way to keep kids active.

“We're not quite working on hitting it out of the air yet because we are just practicing right now," Jaylee said.

Not only are they learning how to serve, hit the ball, volley, and get close to the net, the class is learning a lot more about communication and sportsmanship.

"You have to try to hit the ball, but if you can't, it's ok," said Jaylee.

Jaylee loves trying new things and said she's enjoyed learning about pickleball from her Coach Ronessa Warren.

Coach Warren came up with the idea last April to her superintendent. Next thing you know, the courts were installed and ready to go for this school year.

"I had never heard of it this time last year. I fell in love with it. It's definitely addictive," Coach Warren said.

Watching the kids grab a paddle and fall in love with it, too, has been the best part for Coach Warren.

"I just am really excited that I get to share this not only with the students but our community,” she said. “I know some of the students are excited to see their parents become active and to bring them into something they really enjoy."

The kids can now teach their parents the rules and a thing or two about treating their opponents with respect.