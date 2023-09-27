16-Year-Old Faces First Degree Murder Charge After Deadly Broken Arrow Shooting

Investigators said Jose Eduardo Cardona Perez turned himself over to Broken Arrow Police as the department's Special Operations Team served a warrant for his arrest.

A 16-year-old boy is in custody in connection to a deadly shooting in Broken Arrow, police said.

Surveillance video shows Perez shoot 23-year-old Jorge Santos, after Santos walked up to a group of guys outside of a KFC restaurant last Friday, documents said.

A fight broke out between Santos and five other people, police said.

Perez shot at Santos several times, hitting the victim once in the back, documents said. Police said Santos died at the scene.

Perez showed up to school two days later wearing the same clothes seen in the surveillance video, investigators said.

Broken Arrow Police Chief Brandon Berryhill said this is the city's third homicide of the year.

Chief Berryhill said the department will do everything it can to solve violent crimes like this.

"I want to make it very clear that Broken Arrow Police Department will use every unit, every partnership with federal, state, tribal, local agencies, every piece of technology we have at our disposal for those responsible for these types of crimes," Chief Berryhill said.

Chief Berryhill said the case is still under investigation. Perez is in jail facing first degree murder.