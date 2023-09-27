Understanding How Compound Interest Affects Your Invested Money

Ken Grant with Waterstone Private Wealth Management joined us at 9 a.m. to talk about how compound interest can make a big difference in retirement money.

By: News On 6

-

Compound interest is a concept that you may or may not be familiar with. Even if you don't know how it works, it can make the difference of hundreds of thousands of dollars in retirement money in your golden years.

Ken Grant with Waterstone Private Wealth Management joined us at 9 a.m. on Wednesday to talk about how a relative little can go a long way.