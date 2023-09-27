Understanding How Compound Interest Affects Your Invested Money

Wednesday, September 27th 2023, 10:21 am
Compound interest is a concept that you may or may not be familiar with. Even if you don't know how it works, it can make the difference of hundreds of thousands of dollars in retirement money in your golden years.
Ken Grant with Waterstone Private Wealth Management joined us at 9 a.m. on Wednesday to talk about how a relative little can go a long way.
