'Reservation Dogs' Series Created In Oklahoma Ends After 3 Seasons

Thursday, September 28th 2023, 10:03 am
After three seasons, "Reservation Dogs" has come to an end.
The series was set and shot entirely in Oklahoma and followed the lives of four teens on tribal land.
FX calls the show historic and groundbreaking.
The show was created by Sterlin Harjo and consisted of an all-indigenous team of writers, directors, and actors.
The final episode is now available to watch on Hulu.
