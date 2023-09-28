'Reservation Dogs' Series Created In Oklahoma Ends After 3 Seasons

After three seasons, "Reservation Dogs" has come to an end. The show was created by Sterlin Harjo and consisted of an all-indigenous team of writers, directors, and actors.

By: News On 6

The series was set and shot entirely in Oklahoma and followed the lives of four teens on tribal land.

FX calls the show historic and groundbreaking.

The show was created by Sterlin Harjo and consisted of an all-indigenous team of writers, directors, and actors.

The final episode is now available to watch on Hulu.