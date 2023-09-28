People Flock To Opening Day At Tulsa State Fair

Skipping school and coming to the fair each year is a tradition for many people, including the Evans family. Their excuse? A family emergency.

-

The front gates of the Tulsa State Fair were busy on opening day as people flooded in to kick off their eleven days of awesome, leaving life's routine behind.

"We skip school, we skip life today, it's opening day," said Victoria Zieg.

Zieg and her daughters spent their Thursday checking off everything on their fair bucket list.

"We can't stand lines, so we're skipping all the lines too! We're avoiding lines, and we're going to have a wonderful day," she said.

Skipping school and coming to the fair each year is a tradition for many people, including the Evans family. Their excuse? A family emergency.

"We come every year. We take one day off every year, so we just like to come and have fun with the kids. You know, they'll grow out of it soon," said Julia Evans.

But people of all ages made sure they got their fair time in as soon as the gates opened.

"We come every year, and we make sure we come down here the very first day," Howard Broadwater said.

And the first day was the perfect time to make sure they got to grab their favorite fair snack.

"We make sure we get our funnel cake, and we have to get our Frito chili pie here," said Broadwater.

"We're here for cheese on a stick. We're here for funnel cakes," said Zieg.

Schedules and school can wait, but the fair is only in town once a year.