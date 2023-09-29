'Giving Sight Day' Returns To Provide Free Eye Exams Across Oklahoma

The annual Giving Sight Day returns to the state on Sept. 30. Organizers say it's an opportunity for people who would otherwise go without care to get eye exams at no cost.

By: News On 6

There will be free eye care for people who cannot afford it across Oklahoma. The annual Giving Sight Day returns to the state on Sept. 30.

This will be the seventh year that Insight Eyecare and Oklahoma Medical Eye Group are offering their services for free.

Organizers say it's an opportunity for people who would otherwise go without care to get eye exams at no cost.

In Green Country, you can get an exam in Jenks and Glenpool, but they're being offered across the state too.

Optometrists are donating time, services and even glasses.

Doctor Kyle Tate at Insight Eyecare said even though people are coming in to get their eyes checked, these doctors and specialists can also help identify other potential problems.

"We can find things through an eye exam like sleep apnea, blood pressure, brain tumors, things like that. So when we are doing an eye exam, yes we are making sure that people see good and we want to make sure that their eyes are going to be healthy for years to come. But we can also check a lot of things in their body through an eye exam," Doctor Tate explained.

Insight Eyecare will be conducting these exams on a first come, first serve basis.

The Jenks and Glenpool locations will be handing out time vouchers for appointments starting at 8:30 Saturday morning, Sept. 30.

Oklahoma Medical Eye Group is appointment only so you will have to call on Friday.