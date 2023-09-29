Funbox Bounce House Opens In Jenks And Has Something For The Whole Family

With over 2,500 square feet of fun, there's something for everyone. From climbing walls and slides to obstacle courses and bounce pits, the Funbox is full of things to do.

-

A new family-friendly activity opened in Jenks. It's called the Funbox and they said it's the world's largest bounce house.

With over 2,500 square feet of fun, there's something for everyone.

"People can run up, and they get right up here, and they have a whole view of the park right up here," Funbox owner Mustafa Saleemi said.

From climbing walls and slides to obstacle courses and bounce pits, the Funbox is full of things to do.

"They go in, and it just never stops. And so, they come into the right, and there's our giant slide that the kids love to run up, and they go super-fast all the way down," said Saleemi.

One attraction is the Gumball Gallup, where people try to run across the gumballs to the other side, but Saleemi's favorite spot is Marshmallow Mountain.

"You get right in the middle, and it's the bounciest spot in the whole park," he said.

Many people are excited to have something like this in Jenks.

"We drove by on the freeway, and it looked like fun, and the kids, of course, screamed let's go we wanna go," said two moms, Angela Cardon and Megan Rammel, who brought their kids.

When asked if the kids love the Funbox, the answer was a simple "Yeah" and "We love it so much."

But it wasn't just for kids. Saleemi encouraged the whole family to come out.

"It's just a great place for the kids and the parents, whoever the guardian is, just to be fully involved altogether as a family," he said, and the parents agreed.

"It's been surprisingly fun for the adults. Yeah, it was really fun, going down the slides and kids running around burning off energy. It's actually really fun," said Cardon and Rammel.

Saleemi's biggest goal was to make sure people had a good time when they were there, and clearly, he succeeded.

The Funbox will be open every weekend here in Jenks through December 2023. Tickets and more information can be found here.