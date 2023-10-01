Idabel Woman Hit, Killed By Landing Plane At McCurtain County Airport

State troopers say an Idabel woman is dead after a small plane hit her while it was landing.

It happened at the Broken Bow Airport in McCurtain County Friday afternoon around 2:30.

Troopers say the pilot was touching down on the runway when he saw 27-year-old Samantha Hayes on a lawn mower in his path.

They say he tried to pull up, but it was too late and he hit her head with the wing.

Troopers say Hayes died at the scene and the pilot was not hurt.