The Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight is a non-profit organization whose mission is to transport Oklahoma Veterans to Washington D.C. to visit their memorials at no cost to the veteran.

By: News On 6

'I'm Anxious To Get There': Oklahoma Veterans Take All-Expense Paid Flight To Visit War Memorials

The ninth mission flight hosted by the Oklahoma Warriors took off Tuesday morning from Tulsa International Airport.

The all-expense paid flight sends 65 Oklahoma Veterans to visit their War Memorials in Washington D.C.

The veterans arrived at the airport around noon via police escort and boarded their honor flight soon after.

For many of these veterans, it will be their first time experiencing something like this.

There are veterans on the flight who served during WWII, Korea and Vietnam.

News On 6 spoke with a veteran who served in the Korean War about what he wants to see while in D.C.

"Korean, I haven't seen that one," said Jimmy Reagan. "I'm looking forward to seeing that. I'm anxious to get there and spend the day really thankful for all the people who put this together."

The veterans will return to Tulsa around 8:30 p.m. and there will be a huge celebration to welcome them home.