Tulsa Drillers Sold To Diamond Baseball Holdings

The Double-A Affiliate of the LA Dodgers announced Tuesday that the club entered an agreement to sell a majority stake to Diamond Baseball Holdings.

By: News On 6

The Tulsa Drillers baseball team is under new ownership.

Minor League Baseball confirms "Diamond Baseball Holdings" bought the team.

The company operates several minor league teams including the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

The Drillers are set to stay in Tulsa as a AA affiliate of the LA Dodgers with the same staff staying on.

“The Los Angeles Dodgers would like to thank Dale, Jeff and Arlo for their strong commitment to the players and staff in Tulsa for over two decades,” said Stan Kasten, President & CEO, Los Angeles Dodgers. “We are excited to continue our commitment to Drillers baseball in Tulsa by partnering once again with Diamond Baseball Holdings, which also owns and operates our Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City.”

One of the co-owners says Diamond Baseball Holdings will help give the Drillers long-term stability.

“While this is a bittersweet moment, it is definitely the best thing for the Tulsa Drillers and paves the way for professional baseball to continue to be a staple of the Tulsa community for future generations to enjoy,” said Dale Hubbard. “DBH will provide long-term stability for the franchise and our current staff will also remain in place and continue to work to make a visit to ONEOK Field one of the best family-friendly and affordable entertainment options in Tulsa. As minority owners, Jeff, myself and Arlo will continue to see Drillers fans, the best baseball fans in the country, at the ballpark.”