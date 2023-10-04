Outdoor Amphitheater Coming to Broken Arrow, To Seat 12,000

This will be the first of its kind in Green Country and city leaders here in Broken Arrow think it’s further proof the city is doing things right to keep people coming here.

-

Broken Arrow plans to bring an outdoor amphitheater to town and it will seat more than 12,000 people.

They expect it to bring hundreds of jobs and host dozens of concerts when it opens in two years.

This will be the first of its kind in Green Country and city leaders here in Broken Arrow think it’s further proof the city is doing things right to keep people coming here.

This is a first glimpse at what the new amphitheater could look like.

It will hold 12,500 people and luxury fire pits are already for sale.

“We know from research people love to go to concerts outdoors," said city manager Michael Spurgeon.

Spurgeon said this has been a long time coming for Events Park, but the timing is right.

Notes Live will build the venue, which is a $70-million investment, and the city of BA will spend $20 million to improve the roads and parking around Events Park.

To do that, the City is creating a TIF district and using sales tax revenue to pay for its part.

“Our number one goal is to maintain and grow a great quality of life in this community," Spurgeon said. "Economic development is one of the main ways to do that.”

The amphitheater is set to bring more than $200 million to the city's economy every year and will create hundreds of short term and long-term jobs.

A lot of details are still being worked out– like traffic and noise concerns for nearby homes— but Spurgeon said the city plans to keep everyone informed along the way.

"With this partnership, which will bring between 45 up to 60 concerts a year, it'll bring tremendous economic growth in the south side of our city."

“We can't wait until 2025 or 2026 when we start having concerts right here in Broken Arrow," he said.

Notes Live is the same company bringing a similar amphitheater to Oklahoma City.

It partners with AEG– the same company that owns the BOK Center. The BA venue is set to open at the end of 2025, and performers will start being booked as early as next year. Visit their website HERE For more information.