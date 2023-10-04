Mother Travels Country Seeking Answers 19 Years After Daughter Killed In Tulsa

Maggie Zingman buried her daughter Brittany 19 years ago today, on Brittany's 19th birthday. Maggie says this anniversary feels like there's a stone weighing down her heart, but she won't stop until Brittany's killer is caught.

It's been 19 years since Brittany Phillips was raped and murdered in her South Tulsa apartment, and her killer has never been found.

Her mom travels all over the country in an effort to get Brittany's story out there and, hopefully, one day, get justice.

"People would come up to me and say, God, you're so brave, you're such a warrior, and I would say to them, no, I'm just a mother," Maggie said.

Maggie has driven more than 300,000 miles all over the country in a car wrapped with pictures and information about Brittany, trying to get her story out there.

She was at a conference called Crime-Con last week, where she got to go on stage and talk about the case and answer questions, reaching a new national audience.

"I was able to park my car in front of the wall of glass doors where people would be in between going to different sessions, and I didn't count it, but I'd guess at least 2,000 to 3,000 people stopped by," Maggie said.

Maggie says Brittany had a big, beautiful smile to match her big, beautiful curls.

She was studying chemistry and wanted to go into cancer research, and Maggie knows her daughter would've been saving lives.

Brittany was raped and murdered in her south Tulsa apartment in 2004.

Maggie says she's now had more time without Brittany than with her.

"This anniversary probably has more of that stabbing pain that when I think about the murder, I have to walk through," she said.

While the case has had different twists and turns, Maggie says she's not giving up and will always keep Brittany's memory alive.

"You have to learn to live in spite of, because of, and in honor of the murder because if you crumble, their memory crumbles," she said.

Tulsa Police are still investigating the case. If you have any information, you can call Crimestoppers at 918-596-COPS.