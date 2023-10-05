State Representative Regina Goodwin Pushes For Tulsa Race Massacre Reparations

Representative Goodwin hosted Thursday’s hearing at the State Capitol as a reminder to the state that while there aren't many survivors of the massacre still living, there are a lot of descendants, and they deserve justice.

It's been 22 years since a state commission made a list of recommendations that would help right the wrongs of the Tulsa Race Massacre, and State Representative Regina Goodwin (D-OK) says there has been little movement on those recommendations since.

Representative Goodwin hosted Thursday’s hearing at the State Capitol as a reminder to the state that while there aren't many survivors of the massacre still living, there are a lot of descendants, and they deserve justice.

The last three known living Tulsa Race Massacre survivors were there Thursday, and members of the original commission to review recommendations made over 20 years ago and what potential policy could look like in relation to reparations.

Among those recommendations include victim compensation, scholarships, economic development, and a planned memorial should remains be found in mass graves.

"We are here today because we have an undying sense of right and wrong, and we seek atonement from the state of Oklahoma for ourselves and the multitudes that were massacred,” Representative Regina Goodwin said. “When it comes to survivors and victims’ compensation policy, some will say, 'when does it stop?' and what we say some 100 years later, 'when does it start?'"

Members of the original commission who spoke at today's hearing say compensation was a very important part of their original recommendations because they felt it was the most important thing to restore what was stolen from the people of Greenwood. Their proposed path to policy suggested payments come from tax dollars.

It's also important to note that the last living survivors of the race massacre are in the middle of a lawsuit with the City of Tulsa seeking reparations. That case has made its way to the State Supreme Court.