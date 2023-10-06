Woman Accused Of Stealing $60,000 From Walmart Stores

Police say Latoshia Norwood was able to get away with this crime because she used to work for Walmart, so she knew how their cashier system works and how to manipulate the cashiers into doing what she wanted.

Tulsa Police arrest a woman accused of stealing nearly $60,000 from Walmart stores in several states.

Court records show more than $10,000 of that came from stores in Tulsa County.

Court documents show Norwood was able to confuse cashiers into putting money onto her bank card.

Detectives say when Norwood was checking out, she would scan the card wrong on purpose so it would show an error.

They say she would then instruct the cashier to click something on the screen that would make the system believe she was paying in cash when she wasn’t.

Documents say she would then confuse the cashier by having them enter the price of the items and click a button that put the money back on her card.

This meant she was able to walk away without paying for her items, so Walmart lost both the price of the merchandise and the money that ended up on the card.

Some stores lost as much as $1,300 in one transaction.

Documents say Norwood did this at least 15 times over the course of nearly two years, including at six stores in Tulsa County.

Court records show Norwood has a pending felony charge in Grady County for false impersonation from 2021.

The same charge was filed against her in Creek County just last month.

She also has a pending charge for a con game in Tulsa County filed in 2018.

She got a 2 year deferred sentence in 2016 for two counts of forgery.

She was sentenced to 18 months in prison in 2013 for forgery, got a 5-year suspended sentence in 2007 for forgery, and got a 1-year suspended sentence in 2004 for false impersonation and larceny.

She’s now charged with 16 felony counts of obtaining money by false pretense.

News On 6 contacted Walmart but they did not want to comment on the ongoing investigation.

News On 6 also contacted one of Norwood’s former attorneys but didn’t hear back.