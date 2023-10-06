Spotlight On Excellence: Booker T. Washington Recognized As National Blue Ribbon School

The U.S. Department of Education's 'National Blue Ribbon Schools' program puts a spotlight on the best schools in the United States and shares some of their best practices.

By: News On 6

Four schools in Oklahoma are being recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School. It's a program that highlights some of the best schools in the country.

Booker T. Washington High School is receiving this prestigious honor for the fourth time. The most recent was back in 2016.

Booker T. is one of 353 National Blue Ribbon Schools being recognized this year and one of just four in Oklahoma.

The other Oklahoma schools include: Cleora Public School, Richmond Elementary in Stillwater, and Sadler Arts Academy in Muskogee.

Schools are awarded for demonstrating effective and innovative teaching and learning.

The district said Booker T. is being recognized this year as one of the state's highest performing schools when it comes to state and national assessments.

School leaders at Booker T. will host a celebration at 11 Friday morning to commemorate this honor. That will take place during the school's lunch period.