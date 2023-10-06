Baby Animals Born At The Tulsa State Fair's Birthing Center

News On 6's Alyssa Miller was live Friday morning to introduce us to some of the new arrivals at the Tulsa State Fair's Birthing Center.

By: News On 6

There is nothing cuter than a baby pig, calf, goat, or sheep and at the Tulsa State Fair, you can see all of them up close.

The Birthing Center welcomed about 90 baby animals into the world this year. The popular exhibit has been around since 1999.

Tulsa State Fair Chief Agribusiness Officer Brandi Herndon said the fair partnered with the Oklahoma Veterinary Medical Association, Oklahoma State University, Langston University, and Tyson. She said they time out the breeding of the mothers to give birth during the fair's 11 days of awesome.

Fairgoers can see baby pigs, goats, sheep, and two calves. The calves are also bottle-fed several times a day for audiences.

"Not everyone has been raised on a farm or had an opportunity to visit a farm, so this is bringing the farm to the fair," said Herndon.

The Birthing Center is inside the Super Duty Arena and opens at 10 a.m. all weekend.