McLain High School Student In Custody After Being Found With Weapon

A McLain student was taken into custody Friday after being found with a weapon, according to the district.

McLain sent out this statement to parents:

I want to make you aware of an incident that took place today. Thanks to the diligence of our student community, we were made aware that one of our students was in possession of a weapon. Campus Police and school staff responded immediately to take the student into custody and ensure the continued safety of our students and staff.

We are continuing to investigate and will share an update if more relevant information becomes available. We commend those who saw something, said something, and helped us to act swiftly to keep our school community safe.

There is absolutely nothing more important than keeping your children safe and secure here in our school. We encourage everyone in our school community to continue helping to keep our building safe. If you see something or hear something that could jeopardize school safety, please contact our 24-hour safety hotline at 918-480-SAFE.

McLain confirmed that the student went through security in the morning and was not in possession of a weapon. They say the investigation by the Tulsa Police Department is determining how they obtained a weapon later in the day.