3 Hurricane Takeaways: Tulsa Struggles To Keep Up With Florida Atlantic

The Tulsa offense struggled to establish a rhythm in the first quarter but the defense was able to keep them in the game late. The big question coming out of the game: Who is going to be the starting QB for the Golden Hurricane going forward?

The Golden Hurricane suffered their first loss in conference play on Saturday to the Florida Atlantic Owls in their American Athletic Conference debut.

It was a slow start for Tulsa as FAU jumped up 14-0 in the first quarter. The offense struggled to establish a rhythm the first three drives for the Golden Hurricane ending with an interception, a fumble on 4th down, and a punt. Things started to look up after a 12-play, 90-yard drive in the 2nd quarter put Tulsa on the board with a touchdown but the combination of penalties and turnovers ultimately kept the game just out of reach.

First Takeaway: Questions At Quarterback

While Freshman QB Cardell Williams got the start again on Saturday he did not get the finish. Williams went 10-20 for 115 yards and even ran for TU's first touchdown of the game. But he also threw two costly interceptions. Late in the 4th quarter after two drives ended with punts, TU's coaching staff made the call to bring Week 1 starter Braylon Braxton into the game at QB.

Braxton didn't waste the moment during his return and connected with Luke McGary for a 20-yard TD pass which put TU down 3 with five minutes to go.

While the defense was able to force a quick 3 and out, Braxton wasn't able to cap off the comeback and the Hurricane turned the ball over on downs to end the game.

The question remains, who is the QB Tulsa? The injuries have made this a tough year for TU and Williams played well against tough competition after Braxton went down with an injury in Week 1. Some may have been surprised to see Williams start against FAU with Braxton back in the mix.

It seemed Head Coach Kevin Wilson was willing to run with Williams as the starter but with the game on the line, he went with more experienced Braxton.

The Golden Hurricane now has the week off before meeting up with Rice on Oct. 19. That extra time should allow them to decide who is leading the offense and establish the rhythm as they look for win number four.

Second Takeaway: Defense Stepped Up When It Mattered Most

After giving up two touchdowns in the first quarter Golden Hurricane's defense did not let FAU cross the goal line again for the rest of the game. They bent, giving up two field goals but they managed a takeover in the 2nd quarter, forced two 3-and-outs to start the third, and even got a turnover on downs.

With the game on the line, lineman Ben Kopenski sacked FAU QB Daniel Richardson for a four-yard loss, forcing the Owls to punt with just 3:30 left in the game.

Jaise Oliver led the way with eight solo tackles,11 total including one for a loss. Kendarin Ray and Julien Simon also contributed with 10 total tackles each. TU had three sacks on the day with Kopenski picking up two and Vontroy Malone adding another.

Third Takeaway: It Ain't Over Yet

The loss to FAU drops Tulsa to 7th in the American Athletic Conference but that certainly changes with six games left in the regular season. Three of those games come against North Texas, Charlotte, and East Carolina, teams that are sitting below .500 and struggled so far in conference play. Nothing is guaranteed but if the Golden Hurricane can find their rhythm as an offense they should have a shot in each of those games.

Then you have SMU and previously ranked Tulane who are looking to be much stiffer competition. Next up, TU gets a week off and then welcomes a different breed of Owls, when Rice comes to T-Town on Thursday, October 19.

Rice, is also 1-1 in AAC play and will likewise be coming off of a bye week. This Thursday match-up will be a real test for TU and could be a difference maker for the season.



