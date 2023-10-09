Thieves Steal Tractor And Trailer, Inflict Heavy Losses On Charity Food Organization

Food on the Move is a non-profit that grows and distributes food to people in need. They use the tractor to farm fresh produce and even loan it out to other farmers for their own farms.

Food on the Move is out more than $50,000 after thieves stole a tractor, trailer, and brush hog over the weekend.

The CEO of the non-profit, Kevin Harper, says the thieves then plowed through their new fence to make their getaway. He says they just had the $30,000 fence built for security.

Food on the Move is a non-profit that grows and distributes food to people in need. They use the tractor to farm fresh produce and even loan it out to other farmers for their own farms. CEO Kevin Harper says they just got this new property, and all they want to do is use it for good.

"Right now, it is fall planting season. We are trying to get stuff in the ground, trying to make sure we have the crops ready because every time we harvest every week, we take food and we give it to Catholic charities for their market, or to our festivals, and make sure that produce gets to people in need. This is a big hit to us,” said Harper.

Food on the Move also teaches local students how to farm, and of course, they need the tractor for that, too.

"This tractor was a major part of our educational programming because it is allowing us to go back to the seed and farm in a traditional way and teaching others how to do that very thing,” said Harper. "We can't just write a check. As a non-profit, we run a tight ship, we are very fiscally responsible, and keep our costs low, so we did not have in the budget this year for a new tractor."

Harper is hoping someone in the area has surveillance video of the thieves driving the tractor and comes forward with that video. If you have any information about the stolen tractor, call police.