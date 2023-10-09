'What Did We Do To Deserve It?': Local Roofing Company Partners With Businesses To Gift Couple Free Renovations

A. Fricker Roofing discovered James and Ruby Kimball’s house in disarray. It was right then and there that they decided the couple was going to be surprised with much more than they asked for.

-

A Sand Springs couple thought they were getting SOME repairs to their roof but were bowled away Monday when they found out they were getting a whole new roof and a lot more.

A roofing company and several local businesses wanted to thank a couple for their service to their community and country.

Every day, two workers from a roofing company try to make someone's house a home again.

Monday was no different. But this roofing company is going one step further after Jim Lindsey learned of a couple who needed house repairs.

“Grabbed one of my project managers and said, ‘Hey, we’re gonna go check on a local couple and make sure they’re okay.’…when we got here, they were not okay,” he said.

Lindsey and Austin Fricker with A. Fricker Roofing surprised Ruby with the news - and she told them she would have been happy with a tarp. Her husband was just as surprised.

"What did we do to deserve this?" Jams said when he was told the news.

James is a Korean War Veteran and a retired roofer himself. He only stopped roofing houses when he was in his 80s.

The project will include a new roof, siding, and gutters – all made possible by several businesses and organizations, such as Meals on Wheels, Tamko Building Supplies, ABC Building Supplies, and Beacon Building Materials.

“I’ve looked up there and seen shingles blown off for quite a while now, quite a long time, and every time a big wind would come, we would just pray ‘Lord, just take care of the roof," Ruby said.

But now, the roof and house will be taken care of. And the house will be made a home again.

The roofing company says the project is set to start in 2 to 3 weeks.