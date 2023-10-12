West Tulsa Church Steps Up For Students With Shoe Drive

Tara Summers and Devon Rogers want kids at Eugene Field Elementary to get to school on the right foot. So, with the help of their congregation, they are collecting new tennis shoes for each student.

The West Tulsa Church is collecting pairs of shoes for students at Eugene Field Elementary.

Shoe shopping is a fun step of the back-to-school process, but not everyone can afford new ones, and some don't even have a pair they can wear.

"It's heartbreaking because we want kids to go to school and to get an education,” Tara Summers, West Tulsa’s Community Outreach Team, said.

Summers and Devon Rogers, a pastor, want kids at Eugene Field Elementary to get to school on the right foot.

So, with the help of their congregation, they are collecting new tennis shoes for each student.

"They were really only wanting us to help out with a few students but having that opportunity to go and do even greater and go beyond what's expected,” Rogers said.

"We wanted to give every kid at the school a pair of shoes,” Summers said.

Their goal is to collect 350 pairs--so far, they have about half.

Summers and Rogers went to the school to measure the students' feet to know exactly what to purchase.

"Some of the kids, they are way too big; some of them, they are way too small,” Summers said. “So what we would do was measure their foot and then compare it to the current size that they were wearing. And we did try to size up because we are giving them for Christmas, and we want to make sure they will fit Christmas arrives because we know kids' feet grow like crazy."

If you are willing and able to help the cause, the church is asking for new shoes to be dropped off no later than November 30th.

