Woman Makes Care Packages For Troops Overseas

A woman whose husband is serving overseas wants to send some holiday joy to soldiers deployed in the Middle East this Christmas.

Christina Penn said her three girls wanted to send cards to soldiers since their dad is deployed overseas. Now– their project has gotten even bigger.

The care packages contain a little bit of everything a soldier might need, from food, hygiene product, and a necessity— strong coffee.

Jacee, Justice and Ana are helping organize care packages to send to soldiers. One in particular is their favorite.

“He's been in the Army going on 12 years," said Penn.

Christina Penn’s husband JaMar has been deployed in Iraq since June. She said her girls first asked to send cards and then decided to get together care packages to go along with the cards.

“It reminds them, 'hey, we haven't forgotten you are there, we understand you’re away from families,'" she said. "Holidays are depressing even at home if you're not with your families.”

The family set up drop off locations around the Tulsa and Oklahoma City areas.

They stopped by the Big Dipper Creamery in Sand Springs to display a homemade box they hope to fill.

“A pick me up, hey we know you're there, we are also feeling sad but here's your support," she said.

They have a goal of cards to fill 100 boxes by December 15.

ITEMS NEEDED: Homemade Cards, Hygiene Items, Beef Jerky, Candy Canes, XMas Candies, Coffee, Games, Snacks, Water flavor packets, etc.

TULSA AREA

Military Law Group-- 1437 S Boulder Ave STE 1200 Tulsa SouthWest Trading Company-- 1306 East 11th Street Tulsa Inks Shaved Ice- 316 W Kenosha St. #8905, Broken Arrow Big Dipper Creamery- 120 N Main, Sand Springs

OKC AREA

Return Engagement- 123 N Grand Ave, Enid Enid Axe, 104 N Independence, Enid DaVinici's Coffee Vance CDC McVay Law Firm, 211 N Washington, Enid (for cards only)

You can click here to make donations as well.