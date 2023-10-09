Post-Fair Clean-Up Commences As Vendors Depart From Tulsa State Fair

Work is underway to bring down all of the rides and attractions along the midway. Cranes are taking apart rollercoasters and loading them up for the next stop.

Vendors are packing up and hitting the road after spending nearly two weeks in town for the Tulsa State Fair. Some of them are off to the next state while others are staying right here in Green Country.

Vendors with booths inside the buildings say the crowds were great.

“The people who organized this fair was friendly, nice people,” said Sedat Aman, owner of Eli’s Magic Lamp.

His business sells purses, rugs, and lamps imported from Turkey. He and his family will hit the road, with the next stop being a two-week fair in Indiana.

Not every vendor has a long commute after the Tulsa fair. Trina Gonzales and her daughter are packing up and heading home to Skiatook.

This is her third time setting up at the fair.

“It went good,” she said. “Was kind of slow through the week. The rain got us; we had to close down early one day.”

Gonzales says the crowds really picked up on the weekends.

Organizers with the fair say the exact attendance for this year’s event will be released later this week. The City of Tulsa says 732 parking citations were issued in areas around the fairgrounds.