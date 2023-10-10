Cyber Attack Disrupts Food Shipment To Mannford Grocery Store

An Oklahoma grocery store's shipment of food got delayed due to a cyber attack on another company. Phelps Grocery Store in Mannford was impacted by this, which meant it didn't get its grocery store shipment.

By: News On 6

-

An Oklahoma grocery store's shipment of food got delayed due to a cyber attack on another company.

Phelps Grocery Store in Mannford was impacted by this, which meant its grocery store shipment that helps the store stay stocked through the weekend was unable to make deliveries.

Associates Wholesale Grocers is the nation's largest cooperative food wholesaler of independently owned supermarkets.

The hack affected the company’s ability to process and ship orders, causing its trucks to be stranded in Oklahoma City.

A lot of popular items were unavailable to customers who depend on Phelps because it's the largest grocery store in the area.

Store Manager Eddie Trueblood said things like this happened during COVID and they've learned to work through it.

“We’re just glad our customers are understanding. And we want to let them know that we will have those items that we did not have last Saturday, this Saturday on the one-day sell so that they’re able to take advantage of the sale items," Trueblood said.

Phelps expects a grocery delivery at 6 Tuesday morning to restock.