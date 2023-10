Katie Burgess with OSU's College of Professional Studies and Clarence Mitchell, a LinkedIn Coach and trainer, joined News On 6 to talk about some of the new professional development programs coming to OSU Tulsa.

By: News On 6

Oklahoma State has been helping people with professional development for years and now a the university is helping people who aren't enrolled develop new skills.

Katie Burgess with OSU's College of Professional Studies and Clarence Mitchell, a LinkedIn Coach and trainer, joined News On 6 to talk about some of the new programs coming to OSU Tulsa.