Pryor High School Fashion Students Create Interesting Designs With Toilet Paper Dresses

Pryor High School students are proving you don't need tulle or chiffon--in fact, you don't have to look any further than the paper and plastic aisle at your local convenience store.

Fashion Design students at Pryor High School are on a roll by creating some chic looks.

They are using something unique to create some stunning dresses—toilet paper.

People spend hours looking for the perfect dress made from the perfect fabric.

"I honestly thought it was going to be impossible," said Lydia Vermillion.

Lydia and her classmates created several looks from toilet paper.

The students were tasked with creating a custom design with only 8 rolls of toilet paper, glue, a t-shirt, and some imagination.

Each group took inspiration from different eras and famous people. Lydia's group created a look someone from the Renaissance era would wear.

Although it was a challenge, she loved making the dress come to life.

"I thought it was so fun getting to come to school and immediately get my hands into something,” Lydia said. “Because when you think about school you think about a lot of paperwork and stuff like that, but it was great getting to immediately jump into a project like this, and especially one that is so unique."

Julia Bedynek and her group created a look fresh off the runway from Hollywood.

To construct the train, she spent hours sewing the flimsy material together.

"Sewing them together was a headache,” said Julia. “I had to redo it so often because I missed something or something ripped. When I was finished, I was so glad because that was a really essential part of the dress. Yeah, it was hard but it was worth it."

Julia and Lydia had entirely different looks but were impressed with what the class was able to come up with in such a short amount of time.

"Every dress is so different from each other but it's still so beautiful," Julia said.

"They're all so unique and interesting, and I just loved getting to do it," said Lydia.

No need for silk or polyester when you have two ply toilet paper.

"If it were a real dress, I would wear it,” Julia said.