Tulsa Remote Looks To Help More People Find Remote Work With Special Events

Wednesday, October 11th 2023, 5:03 pm
Working from home saw a big boost during the pandemic and Tulsa is trying to keep that momentum going with some remote work events.
Justin Harlan with Tulsa Remote joined News On 6 at 4 to talk about how Tulsa Remote has expanded remote working here in Green Country.
If you are interested in signing up for a remote work event or just learning more visit Tulsa Remote.com
