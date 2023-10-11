Justin Harlan with Tulsa Remote joined News On 6 at 4 to talk about how Tulsa Remote has expanded remote working here in Green Country.

By: News On 6

Tulsa Remote Looks To Help More People Find Remote Work With Special Events

Working from home saw a big boost during the pandemic and Tulsa is trying to keep that momentum going with some remote work events.

Justin Harlan with Tulsa Remote joined News On 6 at 4 to talk about how Tulsa Remote has expanded remote working here in Green Country.

If you are interested in signing up for a remote work event or just learning more visit Tulsa Remote.com