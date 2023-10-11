Tulsans Hoping To Win $1.73 Billion Powerball Jackpot

People stopped by Perfect Food and Gas at 15th and Harvard to take their chances on the Powerball's 2nd largest jackpot.

-

Someone could be getting a lot more money tonight with another Powerball drawing.

This is the second largest jackpot for the Powerball at $1.73 billion.

"It's too much money... I had to get one," Jimmy White said.

People stopped by Perfect Food and Gas at 15th and Harvard to take their chances on the Powerball's 2nd largest jackpot.

Jimmy White says he didn't have a specific strategy. He just wanted a couple of tickets.

While others show up with a game plan.

"Everybody has their own weird, quirky things. Some people will bring in the fortune cookie paper, and some people will come in and say they've seen a number four times today and pick that number," said assistant manager Tiffany Babb.

Tiffany says Powerball drawing days are pretty busy, with people coming in and out of the store, buying tickets, and hoping they are the winners.

"I can't guarantee that I can sell you the winning ticket, but I can guarantee that I can sell you another one," she said.

Jimmy is hoping he's a winner and says if he is, he plans to spend a lot of it but give a lot of it away, too.

All my friends that work here at the store, I know everybody, and then the kids, and then the charities, helping the homeless, all that kind of stuff," he said.

With all that money, he will have time to do what he really wants to do, like go fishing.

"Anywhere. Keystone. With that kind of money, you could go fishing anywhere," he said.