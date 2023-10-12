Saint Francis Dietician Shares Recipe For Fall-Flavored Snack

Saint Francis Dietician, Miranda Caster joined us at 9 in the morning to show us how to make Pumpkin Spice Energy Bites.

By: News On 6

Even though some days it doesn't feel like fall here in Oklahoma, you can always celebrate the season with good, clean, and nutritious energy.

RECIPE:

1/2 cup creamy almond butter

1/3 cup canned pumpkin

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup pitted dried Medjool dates, chopped

1/4 cup pecan halves

1 1/4 cup old-fashioned oats

3 tbsp unsalted pepitas

2 tbsp chia seeds

2 tsp pumpkin pie spice

1/2 tsp salt