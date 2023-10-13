Broken Arrow Introduces New Efficient, Sustainable Public Transportation Program

Funding comes from the Congested Mitigation and Air Quality grant, which helps local governments meet the requirements of the Clean Air Act by reducing automotive fumes and easing crowded transportation systems.

News On 6

A new pilot program for affordable transportation is launching in Broken Arrow.

The Microtransit Pilot Program is a service that uses the same technology as rideshare services like Uber and Lyft.

The city said the goal is to create an efficient, affordable, and sustainable public transportation system that is accessible for all.

The City Council approved the purchase of five vehicles for the program, including four electric vehicles and a van.

The van will be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The drivers for the program will be provided through Tulsa Transit.

The first vehicle has arrived and the city hopes to launch the program during the first quarter next year.