For the last 20 years, people have been turning to Clarehouse for end of life care for their loved ones. The program is free of charge and runs on donations from people in the community.

By: News On 6

Clarehouse In Tulsa To Host Live Music, Dinner Fundraiser For 20th Anniversary

Kelley Scott is the executive director and Charlie Jackson is a donor and volunteer who has a personal connection to Clarehouse.

They joined us at 9 in the morning to talk more about the Clarehouse mission and its fundraising efforts.

The Moonstruck event is happening Saturday night, Oct. 14 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Stoney Creek Hotel in Broken Arrow.

Tickets are still available for the dinner. CLICK HERE to learn more.