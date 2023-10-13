Muskogee Public Schools Shows Multi-Million Dollar Renovations To Community

A ribbon cutting outside Sadler Arts Academy celebrated the biggest renovation the school has seen since it was built in 1953.

-

Muskogee Public Schools opened its doors to the community on Friday to show off what was made possible because of a $110 million dollar bond.

It was passed by voters back in 2019.

A ribbon cutting outside Sadler Arts Academy celebrated the biggest renovation the school has seen since it was built in 1953.

A group of about 40 visitors got a tour of the academy and the high school on Friday alongside Superintendent Dr. Jarod Mendenhall.

"We have parents. We have grandparents. We have city councilors today. We have county commissioners. We actually have some of our school board members. So it's really, it gives everybody a chance to actually visit and be a part of the process and then actually see some our kids in action,” Mendenhall said.

Inside the newly renovated auditorium, students put on a performance for visitors and their peers.

"It's not about the building. It's about the people inside of it,” Mendenhall.

The academy also celebrated recently being named a National Blue Ribbon School.

Mendenhall says about $10 million dollars from the bond went to the academy, and the rest was used across the district in every school.

Everyone on the tour got to visit a new alumni center and step inside the brand-new dance center at the academy.

"I know how much care and attention it needed. And so for the kids to be able to have this new, special space is great. I think giving a kid a nice, clean, beautiful, inspiring space is just the best thing you can do for a kid,” Julie Elgin said.

Elgin has two kids in the district. She and her husband, Eric, graduated from Muskogee in 1994 and are proud to see the improvements.

"It's very special to me and my husband,” Elgin said. “We know what you can become here.”