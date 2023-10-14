KHITS 106.9 Gives 100 Listeners A Chance To See Taylor Swift Eras Tour Movie

Thanks to our radio station 106.9 KHITS, 100 fans got to see the movie Friday night at Circle Cinema.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour movie is now in theaters, giving everyone a chance to see the tour.

It's a full-feature film of Taylor Swift's current Eras tour, which has been a major success.

Fans of all ages were at Circle Cinema, excited to see the movie.

Some say they didn't get to go to the show in person, and this was their chance to see the concert.

We caught up with KHITS Morning Show host Kacy, as well as some fans, about how excited they were to see the movie.

"We opened it up. 100 different listeners are here with us tonight at Circle Cinema, which is an experience in itself, and now we get to share it with so many more," Kacy said.

“We couldn’t afford tickets to the concert, so you have to enter to win. That’s what we did," Rolinda Baldwin said.

“Her fan base is just such a community of loving people. I just love it. Definitely, I just love how many eras she has, like tonight we clearly dressed as the lover era," fans Kathleen and Adrian said.

Taylor Swift is rumored to be dating Kansas City Chief tight end Travis Kelce, so KHITS also gave away Chief's tickets to a lucky fan.