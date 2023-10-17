State Superintendent Ryan Walters Unveils Back To Basics Plan

Walters says the plan will not only help education but it will also drive positive economic outcomes for Oklahoma.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters is launching a new plan to help Oklahoma's students get on track.

Walters says the plan will not only help education but it will also drive positive economic outcomes for Oklahoma.

Walters has concerns about struggling students across the state.

In a statement, he says in part:

Our students are at risk of falling even further behind, and that has serious long-term consequences for the Oklahoma economy.

The State Department of Education says the “Back to Basics” plan will incorporate free-market principles into the education system.

The department believes what works for businesses can also benefit students.

Walters says the "Back to Basics" plan builds off the Teacher Signing Bonus program.

One of the central components of the plan is an immediate financial commitment of $9.2 million.

This funding will establish a network of highly trained teachers and tutors to support students.

As a result, students across the state will gain access to an additional 140,000 hours of one-on-one support for math and reading during the current school year.

Teachers and tutors will be eligible for up to $2,400 in tutoring bonuses and an additional $4,000 in growth bonuses.

Walters says the plan will focus on practical solutions and economic benefits.

Walters says the plan is set to make a significant impact on the Oklahoma education system and will bridge educational gaps and boost student success.