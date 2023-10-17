Someone intentionally started a house fire early Tuesday morning near Apache and North Lewis, Tulsa Firefighters said.

By: News On 6

Tulsa House Was Intentionally Set On Fire, Investigators Say

Someone intentionally started a house fire early Tuesday morning near Apache and North Lewis, Tulsa Firefighters said.

Firefighters responded to the home around 4:30 in the morning and found it on fire.

Crews said they responded to the same house for a small fire last week, but they aren't sure if this fire is related.

Firefighters said they have searched the home and didn't find anyone inside.

Investigators said they do believe the fire was set on purpose.

It's not clear at this time who started the fire or why.

