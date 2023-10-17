Shooting Leaves 1 Dead In Okmulgee

Okmulgee PD responded to a scene at D. P. Lilly Park near Randolph Street and Ohio Avenue after they received a call for a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

A man died in a shooting Tuesday in Okmulgee, police confirmed.

Okmulgee PD responded to a scene at D. P. Lilly Park near Randolph Street and Ohio Avenue after they received a call for a shooting Tuesday afternoon. They confirmed that when they arrived on the scene, they found no one in the area. Officers say they did find multiple shell casings and blood evidence.

While they were searching the scene, two males arrived with gunshot wounds at a local hospital, according to police. Officers say one died at the hospital from his injuries, and the other is expected to survive. The names are being withheld as police notify family.

Officers say witnesses heard shots but did not see anything. They do not have any suspect information.

Police ask if anyone has information regarding the identity of the shooter or has any additional information to contact Okmulgee at 918-756-3511 or tips@okmcity.net.

