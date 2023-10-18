City Leaders Plan Revitalization For 71st Street Corridor Near Woodland Hills Mall

Tulsa’s Planning Office will next bring a proposal to the council. In November, the public will be able to give feedback on the plans during a city council meeting.

By: News On 6

Plans are being made to revitalize the 71st Street corridor near Woodland Hills Mall. It's an effort to make the area look better and bring in more money to the city of Tulsa.

Tulsa’s Planning Office and city leaders are now using feedback from the public to help drive new changes for the area’s redevelopment.

There are currently big parking lots close to the street and retail is set back along the 71st Corridor near Woodland Hills Mall.

Councilwoman Lori Decter Wright is leading changes in her district to bring more retail sales tax dollars to Tulsa.

She said they are working to make it financially easier for businesses to come to the area. They also want to change the look of the area.

Wright said this means restaurants and entertainment moved closer to the road in the future.

Efforts have started from Riverside to Highway 169 by placing trees in the center of 71st Street.

Wright said she wants to improve the look of the area.

"I only come to 71st and Memorial to come to the Apple Store if I have to be out there. And so I want to change the feeling around that. I want people to feel like, 'I’m excited to go back out there because I know I’m going to find safe parking that’s lit and beautiful trees. It won’t be too hot. I can walk to my family from this store, to this restaurant, and not feel like I have to get back in my car,'" Wright said.

