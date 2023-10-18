Spiders, snakes, and rats are often viewed as scary animals, especially around Halloween. The Tulsa Zoo is home to all three and said its creepy crawlies are nothing to be frightened by.

By: News On 6

'I Think They Are Super Cute': Tulsa Zoo Hopes To Change The Narrative On Rats

Education Specialists Emily Craig and Jessica Vineyard are part of the care team for the zoo's four ambassador rats; Pepita, Walnut, Macadamia, and Peanut.

"I think they are super cute," said Craig. "The tails kind of freak a lot of people out because they are hairless but there is a good reason for that. Their tail helps a lot with keeping their temperature down and they can use it for balance like a cat."

Cute is not a word people typically use to describe rats. In fact, Vineyard said it is the exact opposite.

"A lot of people have the idea that they are just dirty, scary animals that live in the sewers, but that is actually not true at all." She said these animals are actually very clean.

"You will find these guys bathing themselves several times a day and they will also bathe each other," Vineyard added.

The rats' cage is also nothing like a sewer and must be cleaned daily by switching out the bedding and wiping down surfaces.

Craig and Vineyard said another myth about rats that is not true is that they are evil and many horror movies portray them that way.

"The rats are really friendly and sociable with each other, and these rats here really like people a lot too," said Craig.

Rats are also really intelligent animals which is why the Tulsa Zoo provides enrichment activities, like hallway time, to get them exercise and keep their mind sharp.

"We will take them into the hallway and put all kinds of obstacles and stuff in there and you really get to see their little brains working," said Vineyard.

"I also really like doing hallway time with them," Craig agreed saying, "It is fun to hide food and treats around and have them like sniff them out."

In many ways these rodents are just like humans.

They are often misunderstood, motivated by food, and yes...cute!



