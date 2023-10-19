Officers responded to a call about shots fired around 8 p.m. Wednesday night at a house on West Choctaw Street, police said. Officers found three people with gunshot wounds at the scene, according to police.

2 Killed, 1 Injured After Shooting In Tahlequah; Suspect In Custody

Two people were killed and another was injured after a shooting Wednesday night in Tahlequah, police said.

Tiffany and John Thompson were shot and killed inside a home on West Choctaw Street, police said. Another woman, Danielle Pritchett, was shot in the knee, but survived, according to police.

EMSA confirmed Tiffany and John died from their injuries and Danielle Pritchett was treated and released from the hospital.

Police have identified a suspect as Jordan Hensley. Police said while at the scene, an officer saw Hensley nearby and he ran away from them.

A short time later, an off-duty officer spotted Hensley again and tried to stop him, police said. Hensley assaulted that officer and then ran off again, police said.

The officer started chasing Hensley and called for backup, and that's when police set up a perimeter and arrested Hensley, according to officers.

Chief Nate King said investigators are now working to figure out what prompted the shooting.

Hensley is the nephew of Pritchett, the victim who survived the shooting, police said.

Police said Hensley was let inside his aunt’s home to get clothes and a shower.

"Investigators are working on search warrants to process the crime scene and to collect DNA evidence from Mr. Hensley. We do have a weapon in our possession. It's in evidence at the police department," Chief King explained.

Hensley is being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center, police said.

Investigators said everyone involved is Native American, so there will be tribal charges and the Cherokee Attorney General is involved.

Police said the officer who was assaulted is OK.

