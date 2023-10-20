Skiatook Animal Rescue Runs Out Of Room For More Animals

The owners of Skiatook Paws and Claws Animal Rescue say this time of year is usually when donations are their lowest, and they’ve had a lot of animals come in that need thousands of dollars of medical work done.

An animal rescue in Skiatook is asking for help because it is tens of thousands of dollars in debt and doesn’t have room for more animals.

Now, they’re asking for donations, foster homes, and people to adopt.

Skiatook Paws and Claws Animal Rescue closed its doors to new pets for the rest of the year until it can get its bills paid and the current animals adopted.

Ashlee Goode saw on social media that Skiatook Paws and Claws Animal Rescue needed help and wanted to foster a pet.

"We have an adopted dog from here, we've had him for four years, and he's perfect and he's fantastic, and we are super big advocates for people who want to rescue, and so that's been big for us,” said Goode.

Each year, the rescue takes in thousands of cats and dogs and gets them healthy.

But the owners say just in the past couple of days, they had to turn away dogs and cats.

"On a different day, I would have immediately said I would have taken him in,” said Paige Bodden, a Board Member of Skiatook Paws and Claws Animal Rescue. “And I had to send out the email that we are closed for intake through the end of the year, and I couldn't help him. And it's heartbreaking."

Bodden says it could be tragic if they don’t get the help they need right now.

"We partner with five to six animal controls that were very, very high kill, and we do our best to keep them low to no-kill,” said Bodden. “But we're going to have to stop pulling as many dogs as we did in the past, and unfortunately, dogs will die."

Goode hopes other people will help save the lives of these animals.

"I just think that they all deserve to have a good home; I think everybody does,” said Goode. “And I think it's really important that those people who are interested in taking them are actually just following through with that. And not just posting them, saying how cute they are, not just tagging their friends in it, but actually just making the effort."

Skiatook Paws and Claws hosts an adoption event every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you want to learn more about adopting, fostering, or donating, you can visit their website here for more information.